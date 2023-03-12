Madhuri Dixit's Mother Snehlata Dikshit Dies Aged 91, Family Shares Statement

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit passed away aged 91. The cause of her death is not known yet. In a joint statement issued by Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene, the couple confirmed the news of her passing. The last rites will be held at the Worli crematorium on Sunday at around 3:00 pm.

In June 2022, Madhuri shared an adorable birthday wish for her mother on social media. In the photo, Madhuri, her husband and Snehalata posed for the camera and were seen all smiles.

The actress captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!".

Madhuri Dixit's relationship with her mother

The Devdas actress shared a loving relationship with her mother. She often spoke about their bond. She once said that her mother's behavior never changed towards her after she became a successful actress in the entertainment industry. She further revealed how her mother would scold her if she ever messed up her duties.

Madhuri worked with her mother Snehlata on the song titled Rangi Sari Gulaabi Chunariya from the film Gulab Gang (2104). Madhuri's mother was reportedly a trained classical singer. The song was composed by Soumik Sen.

On the movies front, Madhuri was last seen in the OTT film Maja Ma (2022).