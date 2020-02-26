Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor's Throwback Picture Is A Treat For Eyes

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most sought-after gen-next celebrities. The Dhadak actor is known to be a family bound person and often shares endearing pictures with her family members too. Her pictures with her sister, Khushi Kapoor are sibling goals.

Not only the sisters share a strong bond with each other they are also a strong pillar of support for each other. Along with being the divas that they are, Janhvi and Khushi have also been toppling the cuteness meter right since their childhood and this throwback picture of theirs is just proof of that. The Kapoor sisters look beyond adorable in this throwback picture.

The picture has a young Janhvi planting a kiss on the cheeks of her baby sister Khushi. While Janhvi is looking super cute in her pigtails, one cannot get enough of baby Khushi's heartwarming laugh. The two never fail to break the internet with their endearing camaraderie. Check out the lovely picture.

Janhvi also shared a glimpse of her lovely dance performance

Recently, on the death anniversary of Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to post a heartwarming picture with her mother. She also captioned it saying that she misses her every day. The actor was recently seen sharing a video of herself on her social media account where she performed on the song, Piya Tose.

Her classical dance performance took everyone down the memory lane and reminded the fans of Sridevi's iconic dance numbers. The Gunjan Saxena actor can be seen sporting a printed anarkali attire while pulling out some graceful steps on the song. Her fans could not stop themselves from admiring her dancing skills. Check out her dance performance.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor Fans Instagram

