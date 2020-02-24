From Janhvi Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Rocked The Bathrobe Look Flawlessly; See Pics

Bollywood celebrities are well-known to shell out major fashion inspirations. From styling basics to taking fashion to a whole new level with experimental attires, Bollywood celebrities often make fans go gaga over their fashion statements. This time, they went a little ahead with their fashion and decided to rock a bathrobe right. Here are a few celebrities who rocked the bathrobe look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely gorgeous as she opted for a bathrobe look while shooting for a cosmetic commercial. The actor opted for a white textured bathrobe. She complimented her look with a cute cat-ear design headband. She glammed up her look with mascara-lashed eyes and dark kohl. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with nude lip colour.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan recently surprised her fans as she posed for the camera in a bathrobe. The actor opted for the look for a magazine photoshoot. She wore a pale white bathrobe with black striped detail on the edges. She paired it with a black embroidered bralette. Vidya Balan's look was completed with nude makeup and wet-hair look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy pulled off the bathrobe look beautifully as the actor posed for the camera while doing her makeup. She opted for a plain white bathrobe. Her hair was left open on her shoulders.

Bhumi Pendekar

Bhumi Pednerkar kept it classic with her bathrobe look as well as the setup as she posed in a bathtub. The actor wore a plain white bathrobe keeping her look glammed up with black-golden smokey eyes and nude lips.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a plain white bathrobe with black detailing. The actor kept it casual on her vacation as she pulled off a no-makeup look complimented with a sleek high bun.

