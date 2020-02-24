The Debate
From Janhvi Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Who Rocked The Bathrobe Look Flawlessly; See Pics

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor recently looked stunning in a bathrobe. Alike Janhvi, here are a few more celebs who aced the bathrobe look right. See pictures to know more.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Bollywood celebrities are well-known to shell out major fashion inspirations. From styling basics to taking fashion to a whole new level with experimental attires, Bollywood celebrities often make fans go gaga over their fashion statements. This time, they went a little ahead with their fashion and decided to rock a bathrobe right. Here are a few celebrities who rocked the bathrobe look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely gorgeous as she opted for a bathrobe look while shooting for a cosmetic commercial. The actor opted for a white textured bathrobe. She complimented her look with a cute cat-ear design headband. She glammed up her look with mascara-lashed eyes and dark kohl. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with nude lip colour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan recently surprised her fans as she posed for the camera in a bathrobe. The actor opted for the look for a magazine photoshoot. She wore a pale white bathrobe with black striped detail on the edges. She paired it with a black embroidered bralette. Vidya Balan's look was completed with nude makeup and wet-hair look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy pulled off the bathrobe look beautifully as the actor posed for the camera while doing her makeup. She opted for a plain white bathrobe. Her hair was left open on her shoulders. 

Also Read| Vidya Balan's look in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar leaves fans stunned; see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Bhumi Pendekar

Bhumi Pednerkar kept it classic with her bathrobe look as well as the setup as she posed in a bathtub. The actor wore a plain white bathrobe keeping her look glammed up with black-golden smokey eyes and nude lips. 

Also Read| Is Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Ooh La La' a remake of Vidya Balan's 'Ooh La La'?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a plain white bathrobe with black detailing. The actor kept it casual on her vacation as she pulled off a no-makeup look complimented with a sleek high bun. 

Also Read| Tabu to dance to Vidya Balan's song 'Ami Je Tomar' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor shares a heartfelt post on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary; read

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 

 

Published:
