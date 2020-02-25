Janhvi Kapoor's Power-packed Classic Dance On 'Piya Tose' Gives Fans Sridevi Feels

On the death anniversary of Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and posted a heartwarming picture with her mother. She captioned it saying that she misses her every day. The actor was recently seen posting a video of herself on her social media account where she performed on the song, Piya Tose. Her classical dance performance reminded the fans of Sridevi's iconic dance numbers. Watch Janhvi Kapoor's dance performance.

Video of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram

Fan reactions to Janhvi Kapoor's dance video

The fans of Bollywood could not stop themselves from commenting on Janhvi Kapoor's videos about how she reminded them of her mother. Sridevi was regarded highly as a classical dancer. She was able to mesmerize the audience a number of times with her graceful performances on the big screen. Check out the fan comments on Janhvi Kapoor's video below.

Piya Tose is an evergreen song from the film Guide (1965). The song featured Waheeda Rehman and the song is regarded as one of the most melodious songs with a powerful performance. In the Janhvi Kapoor video, she is dressed in a blue anarkali suit, her hair is tied back in a ponytail and she can be seen dancing beautifully along with her instructor. Janhvi has mentioned in her caption that towards the end of the video she lost her balance but managed to cover it up by giving an improv dramatic ending to her performance. The video has been gaining a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mother on her death anniversary

Picture credit: Sridevi Kapoor Instagram

