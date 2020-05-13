'Through Thick & Thin', Sara Ali Khan Remembers Childhood Friends Amid Lockdown

Ishika Shroff and Ritviz fame Vedika Pinto — Sara Ali Khan's two best friends were a part of 'Way Back Wednesday' as the actor took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures. With the country under lockdown to fight Coronavirus pandemic, looks like Sara is missing her best friends.

From childhood to the present, through thick and thin, Sara in her 'Sara Ki Shayari' version thanked her girl friends for being there for her. She wrote she will always win with them as her friends. Sara Ali Khan also shared an old post from Kerala holiday featuring her friend Kamya Arora.

The actor will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

