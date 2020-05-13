'Hopefully Soon': Sara Ali Khan On Sharing Screen With Father Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Post her debut she showed off her skills in the last venture and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. Now, fans of the actress have gone speculative about when will Sara be seen sharing screen with her father, Saif Ali Khan. According to reports, during a live chat with fans, when Sara was asked as to when will she be seen sharing screen space with Saif, the actress said ‘Hopefully soon.'

Sara Ali Khan shares her feelings of working with father Saif

The Simmba star reportedly indulged in a live chat session on Instagram with her fans to check up on their quarantine schedule when she was reportedly asked by one of her fans about sharing screen space with Saif. According to reports, Sara said that she think when there will be a right project and her father is willing to work with Sara and the director is willing to cast them together, then off course she said that it will be an honour for her to work.

Read: Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday | Whose Off-shoulder Polka Look Is On Point?

Read: Jigar Saraiya Calls Remix Music 'insensitive' And A Very 'non-musician' Take On Song

Also, as per reports, fans even asked Sara about her father's acting in his last film Jawaani Jaaneman, where he played the role of a father. Sara reportedly said that she saw the film and thought that her father was very cool, funny and superb. She also praised Alaya for her acting and said that she was also good in the film. Her acting was natural and easy. Both Alaya and Saif a lovely chemistry.

Amid the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan who is quarantined with her brother, Ibrahim Ali is busy these days sharing workout videos. The actress sometime back shared a small video from her workout session which showed Sara doing her exercises for her back routine. The actor also captioned her post with, ”Don’t pray for lighter burdens. Work for a #stronger back. Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied .Don’t allow yourself to crack. And if you stop or fail or fall. Just get right back on track."

Read: Alaya F Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Slayed The Bomber Jacket Look Better?

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Workout Post Inspires Fans To "wake Up Determined, Sleep Satisfied"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.