'No One Like My Mom': Sara Ali Khan Showers Love On Her 'OG Propah Lady' Amrita Singh

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has nothing but an ocean of love for her mother, actor Amrita Singh, on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself alongside her mother's throwback pic and captioned the post with the sweetest words for the Badla actor. She captioned her post by calling Amrita Singh her 'epitome of strength' as she also tagged her as her 'friend', 'philosopher', 'guide', 'stylist', 'confidant', 'mirror' and many such words for her mother.

She wrote, "Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti 👥👩‍👧👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🐣🐥 Not actually- इस पूरी दुनिया में मेरी माँ की तरह कोई नहीं है 🥇☝️ Happy Mother’s Day Mommy💞 My epitome of strength and definition of best🌞🌈💥💪🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🌏#friend #philosopher #guide #stylist #confidant #mirror #inspiration #gratitude #soulsisters #strongestwoman #propahlady #number1 #mywholeworld".

Earlier in the day, Sara Ali Khan had also posted a candid photo with her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Rukhsana Sultana. The photo seems like it was taken on the day Sara Ali Khan was born as she can be seen as a newborn swaddled in a blanket in her grandma's arms. She captioned the post, "Meri Maa ki Maa 💁🏻‍♀️🤰🤱🏻🙇🏻‍♀️ Thank you for creating Mommy 💝🙏🏻👩‍👧‍👧🐣🐥🐤 #HappyMothersDay".

Sara Ali Khan also shared a heartwarming Instagram story with a collage of her pictures with her mother. Both Sara and Amrita Singh can be seen twinning their clothes in all the pictures. Sara captioned the update as 'Always twinning, Always winning' and tagged her as "#1 Mom' and "my OG propah lady".

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

