Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Posing With Sara & Ibrahim Goes Viral; See Picture Inside

On a 'Working Wednesday', a throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan with a pregnant Kareena Kapoor and brother Ibrahim, surfaced on the Internet. The picture that shows pregnant Bebo pouting and posing in a beautiful red dress went viral on social media.

Sara is seen in a sheer black top and golden skirt, meanwhile Ibrahim looked dapper in casuals. Take a look —

Sara in an interaction praised Kareena's professionalism and said, "Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first and If there was something, I would like to imbibe from her, it would be her professionalism". It's not the first time when Sara has openly talked about her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since Kareena is the second wife of Saif Ali Khan, her equation with Saif's children from Amrita Singh always interests their fans.

In 2019, in an interview with a fashion magazine, Sara said that she has a warm equation with Kareena as they are more like friends and respect each other. Last year, on the couch of a celebrity chat show, Sara revealed that Amrita Singh dressed her up for Kareena and Saif's wedding. According to Sara, it is the respect they have for each other that doesn't make their relationship awkward at any point.

