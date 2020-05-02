Kareena Kapoor Asks 'Haircut Anyone?' As Saif Ali Khan Preps Taimur For One; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending her time under self-isolation with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and her 3-year-old munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena has kept her fans entertained with Instagram updates featuring the father-son duo in the middle of their many activities while at home. Earlier on Saturday, she shared an adorable picture where Saif can be seen with scissors in his hand to give his son a haircut while Taimur sits patiently with wet hair to get one. She captioned the post, "Haircut anyone? 💁🏻‍♀️🤭".

Have a look:

Fans of the family have showered love for the father-son duo through their likes and comments on the post. While one user joked, "He is the saifest barber🔥🤣", others commented with "Most handsome barber 🥵" and "So cute❤😍😍😍I too want haircut😂". Kareena Kapoor has previously posted pictures of Saif and Taimur's creative wall-painting session and gardening while under lockdown.

The Jab We Met actor, and her family, has faced a huge loss with the death of her uncle and Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Kareena and Saif rushed to the hospital as soon as the news broke out and also attended the cremation which took place later in the evening. Kareena Kapoor has been posting updates to pay tribute to her Chintu uncle by sharing some fond memories of him.

She has shared a picture of her father Randhir Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor from their childhood and tagged them as the 'best boys'. She also shared a clip from the hit film Hum Tum which featured Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as father and son.

Have a look:

