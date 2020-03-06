Sara Ali Khan Reveals A Trait Of Kareena Kapoor Khan She Wishes To Acquire

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's latest release Love Aaj Kal, has won millions of hearts with her grace and acting skills. Apart from her films, many from the audience have loved Sara for always praising her dear ones. Recently, Sara Ali Khan again talked her heart out with a leading daily and her fans can't stop gushing about how she admires Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an interview with a leading news portal, Sara Ali Khan reveals the one trait she wants to pick up from Kareena Kapoor.

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan was asked about her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also the wife of her father Saif Ali Khan. While elaborating on their equation, Sara Ali Khan replied that she admires Kareena and her performance. Praising Kareena, Sara said that Kareena is professional and always gives preference to her work. The report also quoted the Simmba actor saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan's style of working is something that she wants to imbibe from her.

It's not the first time when Sara has openly talked about her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since Kareena is the second wife of Saif Ali Khan, her equation with Saif's children from Amrita Singh always interests their fans. A couple of months back, in an interview with a fashion magazine, Sara said that she has a warm equation with Kareena as they are more like friends and respect each other. Last year, on the couch of a celebrity chat show, Sara revealed that Amrita Singh dressed her up for Kareena and Saif's wedding. According to Sara, it is the respect they have for each other that doesn't make their relationship awkward at any point.

