Priyanka Chopra's Proud Moment During The Promotions Of 'The Sky Is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra now has a firm standing in both Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actor, who is married to of singer Nick Jonas, has appeared in several Bollywood films before she stepped into Hollywood. She still works in both industries and recently appeared in a film called The Sky Is Pink alongside actor and director Farhan Akhtar.

The Sky is Pink is a movie about a couple who loses their child and how it wreaks havoc upon them. But it is also a beautiful story regarding family values and how things can fall in order, even after a storm. During the promotions of The Sky Is Pink, there was an interview with a US news network where Priyanka shines. Read on to know more details:

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about how proud and happy she is that Nick Jonas was going to appear on The Voice. Priyanka also explained the story of the film and how it added to her values in life. Especially how the severity of the wounds after a personal loss can sabotage a relationship. But there is a catch. It can also mend said relationship.

Priyanka Chopra, apart from talking about the movie, discusses another interesting incident involving her marriage. She revealed that she had been working up to 4 days before her wedding day. The singer said that she was a very understanding husband and handled everything. She also speaks about how Nick and her mother arranged everything.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is next set to appear in two films. One is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hira Mandi (tentative title), which is set to release this year. Another film is Sheela, which will be directed by Barry Levinson.

