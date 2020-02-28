Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Movie Trivia You Need To Know About

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most talented and globally popular actors in the entertainment industry. Priyanka has made a great career in the acting industry and has been a part of many critically acclaimed and super-hit Bollywood movies. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only an actor but also a model, a singer, an activist, and much more. She is the most celebrated superstar who enjoys a huge fan base.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has portrayed many unconventional roles that she presented extremely flawless with her impeccable ability on screen. Some of her best performances are in movies like Barfi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Mary Kom, Aitraaz, and many more. So, here are some of the best Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Movie Trivia that fans should know about.

'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' movie Trivia

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi movie was Salman Khan's first film with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continuously had three films which didn't do well at the Box Office in a row in the same year before the release of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The three movies that did not work well that year are Plan, Kismat and Asambhav.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is majorly inspired by the Telugu film "Nee Premakai", directed by Muppalaneni Siva.

Celina Jaitley was first offered the role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, but she declined to do this film for unknown reasons.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s movie title "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" was initially supposed to be "Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge" but it was changed later.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi trailer

