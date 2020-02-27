Akshay Kumar And Priyanka Chopra's Movies That Showcase The Duo's Crackling Chemistry

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, who were last seen together in Waqt: The Race Against Time, have impressed fans and critics with their onscreen chemistry. Famous for their work in movies like Aitraaz and Andaz, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's pair is considered among the most successful onscreen pairs of Bollywood. While the duo has not been seen together for a long time after their last release, here are some past movies of the actors which prove that Akshay and Priyanka, together, create magic onscreen.

Aitraaz

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Aitraaz follows the story of a man, who is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover and he has to prove his innocence in order to restore his dignity. The film also stars legendary actor Amrish Puri in a prominent role. Released in 2004, Aitraaz is considered as one of a kind, as the film comes with a social message of stereotyping men. Aitraaz is Priyanka's only film, which features her in a grey character.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi follows the story of the short-tempered Sameer, who falls for Rani in Goa. The movie gets interesting further when Sameer's best-friend comes to stay with him, who has other plans for Sameer. Helmed by David Dhawan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also stars Amrish Puri in prominent roles. The much-acclaimed movie marks Priyanka Chopra's debut in Bollywood. Released in 2004, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi marks the last association of Amrish Puri and David Dhawan.

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Waqt: The Race Against Time follows the story of Ishwar Chandra Thakur, who decides to teach his lazy son a lesson in the poverty that he himself experienced and fought himself out of. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Waqt- The Race Against Time hit the theatres in 2005. The movie marks the first onscreen association of Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah. The duo later joined hands for Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.

Andaz

Starring Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles, Andaz follows the love triangle of three best friends. Released in 2003, Andaz marks the first onscreen association of Akshay and Priyanka.

