'Throwback To When You Could...': Virat Kohli Shares Stunning Picture With Anushka Sharma

Throwback Thursday came early for Virat Kohli as the cricketer took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share a beautiful picture with wife Anushka Sharma. Remembering the old days when one could simply enjoy nature, Virat is seen enjoying the scenic beauty with Anushka.

The couple had been on quite a few trips in 2019. They were in Bhutan in November last year and Virat had shared two pictures with Anushka saying he is grateful to be surrounded by nature. In his note, he wrote, "When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy."

Anushka Sharma shares happy post leaving husband Virat Kohli in awe; see pic

Anushka Sharma, who recently revealed that she knows all the sunlight spots of her home, took to Instagram to share a delightful sun-kissed picture of herself. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a bright yellow sports bra, black leggings, and a pair of grey socks. She can be seen sitting staring at the plants, while the sun rays passing through the glass window pane falls on her.

The actor was also all smiles in this candid picture and looked bright and happy. Along with the picture, she also went on to write saying, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots”. Virat dropped a comment on the picture with a heart emoji.

