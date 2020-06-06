Anushka Sharma Shares Happy Post Leaving Husband Virat Kohli In Awe; See Pic

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma seems to be making the most of her time during the lockdown. She has been sharing several posts on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her life at home. The actor recently shared a stunning picture of herself and it is completely unmissable.

Anushka Sharma, who recently revealed that she knows all the sunlight spots of her home, took to Instagram to share a delightful sun-kissed picture of herself. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a bright yellow sports bra, black leggings and a pair of grey socks. She can be seen sitting staring at the plants, while the sun rays passing through the glass window pane falls on her.

The actor was also all smiles in this candid picture and looked bright and happy. Along with the picture, she also went on to write saying, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots”. Check out the picture below.

The post went on to receive over 11 lakh likes and counting in just one hour. Fans also went on to share positive comments on the post. Apart from fans, the actor’s co-stars and friends from the industry also went on to comments on the post. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor has been quite active on social media. She has been sharing all sorts of fun and quirky posts on her social media handle keeping fans entertained. She has been giving her sneak peek of her fitness, throwback, promotions, movie suggestions and much more.

The actor recently shared a stunning picture when he took the internet by storm. She shared a picture of herself where the sunlight is beautifully falling her. She can be seen sporting a black top and also opted for a one-side hairdo, no makeup and is all smiles in the picture.

Along with the picture she also wrote, “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.” Several celebs such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy and many other left sweet comments on the post. Check out the picture below.

