Tiger Shroff Says He Needs To 'pace' Himself, Reveals Who Is His Ultimate Competition

Tiger Shroff is one gen-next actor of Bollywood who is on a roll. The actor will soon be seen in his much-awaited action-packed film Baaghi 3. The movie is being bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. But before the film's release, the actor has already announced another venture with the production house.

The movie in question is none other than Heropanti 2. Tiger's last film War alongside Hrithik Roshan too was one of the highest-grossing films of last year reportedly. Recently, the actor was quipped by an esteemed publication on why he has not signed a handful of projects despite his previous movies being commercially successful at the box office.

Tiger revealed that he needs to pace himself as long as he can

To this, he said that he is currently in no hurry when it comes to signing films. He also added that a film tends to take out a lot from him so he likes to enjoy his downtime. He also made an interesting revelation that he is in no competition with anybody. The Student Of The Year 2 actor revealed that he needs to pace himself as long as he can. Tiger also went on to say that his race is only with himself. He was also quipped on anything which he has done off-camera which he can term as 'heroic' since he has pulled off some superhuman like stunts in the film Baaghi 3.

Tiger said that he recently brought a house for his parents

Tiger replied saying that one of his recent 'heroic' acts would be buying a house for his parents. He said that they have provided him with the best childhood and this is his way of giving it back to them. He also added that his parents, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff always wanted a house to their name, so he bought it for them. He went on to say how he is focused on his work and is trying to achieve his dream for them. The actor went on to call his parents his inspiration, adding that he is trying to make them proud of his work.

