Disha Patani Charms As She Asks Tiger Shroff 'Do You Love Me' In The Latest Song; Watch

Tiger Shroff is all geared up for his upcoming movie, Baaghi 3. The movie is the third instalment in the Baaghi series and Tiger Shroff has remained in all the three movies. Baaghi 3 which is directed by Ahmed Khan, has dropped its latest song which features Disha Patani in the dance number.

Disha Patani featured in Baaghi 3 song

Earlier there had been reports of Disha Patani performing a dance number in the upcoming movie and fans had been waiting eagerly to see her share the screen with Tiger Shroff. Confirming the reports, Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and announced that the latest song from his upcoming movie featuring Disha Patani is out now. He was seen creating a buzz among the fans about an item number in his movie featuring Disha Patani. The song has received an overwhelming response from fans and has been viewed more than 300 thousand times in an hour.

'Do you love me' song

In the song, Disha Patani can be seen shaking a leg and is grooving to the music. She can be seen flaunting her fit body and is wearing a two-piece costume. Tiger Shroff too is seen appearing in the dance number. The song seems to be acting like a bridge between two scenes and would take the story in the movie forward.

Image Credits: Disha Patani Instagram

