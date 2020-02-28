Tiger Shroff Will Be Against The World In 'Heropanti 2'; Check Out The Posters

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in his upcoming action-packed film Baaghi 3. The movie is banked by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. But before its release, the actor has announced another venture with the production house. The movie is Heropanti 2. Read to know more.

Tiger Shroff announces Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. Since then, the star is known for his stunts and dance moves. Heropanti was a success at the box-office and now the makers have announced a sequel. After around six years of the first film, Tiger Shroff will play the lead in Heropanti 2. Take a look at the first posters featuring Tiger.

Heropanti was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Since then, Tiger Shroff has appeared in several movies with the production company. The films include Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and upcoming Baaghi 3. Heropanti will be the second franchise that Tiger will lead with Nadiadwala, after the Baaghi franchise.

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan. This marks Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan’s third venture together. The two previously worked together in Baaghi 2 and the soon to be released Baaghi 3, with the same production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Heropanti 2 is said to be another action film featuring the War star.

Kriti Sanon was seen playing the leading lady in Heropanti and was praised by the audience. However, more details about the film and the cast are yet to be revealed. Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

