Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Jet Off For New Years' Holiday; Fans Trend #Tigsha

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple took off for their New Years' holiday and were seen twinning in white at the airport.

The two were seen wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As soon as the pictures hit the Internet, fans started trending #TigSha. One user wrote, "My ship is sailing #Tigsha the hottest new generation couple." The other said, "Lovely to see them together I guess to celebrate New year they r off to somewhere." Another user commented, "My hottest couple #tigsha BEST." [sic]

The two actors were recently seen together in Dubai. Disha Patani accompanied Tiger Shroff along with his family to their Dubai visit. If you are wondering what was brewing on the trip, the answer is the two were in Dubai for the Matrix Fight Night MMA competition.

On the professional front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut movie.

Tiger took to his social media handle on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

