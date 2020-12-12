Tiger Shroff Gives An Update About 'Baaghi 4'; Says 'the Film Will Release After Pandemic'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday gave an update about the release date of Baaghi 4. The actor conducted an ask-me-anything session on Instagram where he spoke about a lot of things including his first crush, favourite movie and Baaghi movie update. Take a look at what Tiger had to say about Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff gives a quick update about Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi film series has garnered him a huge fan following. Recently, he asked his fans to ask him a few questions on his Instagram. While answering all the questions, he came across a question about Baaghi 4. The fan wrote, "Baaghi 4 coming soon." [sic]. Tiger replied that the film will be released after the country finishes its battle with Coronavirus.

He also wrote that he hopes that all his fans are staying in safe, away from the virus. The actor shared a photo from the film where he flaunted his chiselled body. He used a huge shield to protect himself from the enemies in the picture he shared on his story. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram story on Baaghi 4.

Image Source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

A sneak peek into Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Tiger often shares pictures and videos from his professional life as well as his workout pictures and videos. He is extremely dedicated to his fitness and shares the glimpses with his fans. He recently shared a video from his gymnastics session. He did a backflip and kicked an object held almost 10 feet high. A fan hung on the pipe above and held the object for Tiger to kick. Tiger wrote that it was a lucky shot but he should take this a step higher, as high as the ceiling roof. Take a look at Tiger's lucky shot.

He also shared a photo of himself as he posed for the camera. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt and Khaki pants as he stared right at the camera. Tiger leaned on net fencing as he flaunted his biceps while posing. He shared a throwback video of his first music video Aa Raha Hu Main Zindagi.

In the video, Tiger is seen rehearsing with the rest of the dancing crew at the sets in Whistling Woods. He was marking his steps and dancing with his head. He wrote a hilarious caption which goes like, "When your asked to rehearse post-lunch...was killing it in my head though"

