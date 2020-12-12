Tiger Shroff Responds To A Fan From UK Who Proposed Him For Marriage On Insta AMA Session

Tiger Shroff recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram handle and one of his 27.4 million fans proposed him for marriage. Tiger's response to this will definitely win your heart.

Tiger started the session and said, "#askme in a bit Hellooo I know this is overdue so ask away and ill try and get back soon." "Marry me. Come to the UK," the woman wrote and Tiger responded by saying, "Maybe in a few years, when I can support you…so much to learn and earn until then." [sic]

The actor also answered other questions by his fans and followers on Instagram. One of them expressed their love for him, to which, he replied, “blessed to have your love my fair”. To answer something about Shraddha Kapoor, he responded ‘Fellow Fishyy’ and tagged the star. Tiger Shroff also revealed his first crush to the public. He expressed that it was his history teacher. In one of the fun moments, someone asked if he wore sunscreen. To this, Shroff replied, “No, but my mom keeps telling me to.. prob should na”.

On the professional front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut movie.

Tiger took to his social media handle on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

