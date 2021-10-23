Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon All Geared Up For The Upcoming 'Ganapath: Part 1'; Watch

It was seven years ago that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon took their first steps in Bollywood together. Since then, the duo did not work on another film. Their only collaboration was on a single just after they had gained popularity in the industry.

This is set to change as the duo is joining hands again, this time for Ganapath: Part 1. The shooting of the movie will be held in London, and the announcement of the venture had made headlines late last year. The film is finally set to go on floors as the lead pair set off for their shooting spot.

Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon leave for Ganapath: Part 1 shooting

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed for their location. As they arrived in their separate cars, there were surrounded by media persons and camera flashlights.The actors were courteous to acknowledge the paparazzi and posed for them.

The movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl. The filmmaer is known for his work in movies like Queen, Super 30, among others. The movie is gearing up for release in December 23, 2022. The film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Jackky's sister Deepshikha.

It was in November last year that Tiger had shared his first look. "Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu!" (I am friend's friend, and daddy of my enemies) Tiger had written earlier while sharing the look. Recently, as the makers confirmed the release date, they dropped another teaser. where Tiger could be seen speaking in Mumbai's slang language and urged audiences to be ready. He was seen showing swag as donned a colourful shirt and was seen tying a cloth on his hands.

Kriti was announced as the lead actor in February. The makers had then shared her look, as she looked intense on a bike. Both the actors have multiple films in their kitty. Kriti Sanon is working on movies like Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamre Do, Bhediya, Shehzada, among others. Tiger is working on Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. The Baaghi star also has the Rambo Hindi remake in the works.