Tiger Shroff And Sister Krishna Post Their Weekend Mood, Siblings Share Stunning Pictures

Trust Shroff siblings to share some fitness goals on social media and Saturday was no different. While Krishna flaunted her toned body, Tiger showed off his perfect abs.

"Time to Brush," Krishna wrote and shared a mirror selfie with it. Meanwhile, Tiger shared a throwback picture from his beach holiday and wrote, "Aah the weekend is here". [sic]

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie.

He also recently released his second music video Casanova after receiving massive appreciation for his first Unbelievable.

Tiger will also be seen in Ganapath. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. The film will go on floors soon, the pre-production for which has already commenced. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2022.

Speaking about being a part of the film and being paired with her first co-star Tiger once again, Kriti Sanon said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Actifornce for a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."

