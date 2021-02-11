Tiger Shroff Nails Multiple Backflips In The Throwback Video; Thanks His Team Of Trainers

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on February 11 and shared a throwback video in which he can be seen practicing his acrobatic skills along with his team of trainers. The actor mentions how his trainers pushed him hard and kept him going in the beginning and helped him achieve his goals. In the video, he can be seen nailing the backflips like a pro.

Tiger Shroff practices backflips with much ease

Tiger Shroff shares pictures and videos from his workout sessions on his Instagram feed every now and then. Everyone is aware of how the actor takes all the efforts to maintain his toned physique, irrespective of whether he is filming or not. The actor has now shared a post from the time when he started training. The video compilation features him doing backflips with ease.

In the caption he wrote how his trainers were quite hard on him in the beginning and that has helped him achieve "the dream". Tiger wrote, “Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now” followed by a red heart. The post has got over 698K views and more than 210k likes, so far. The comments have fans and friends raving about the actor’s regime and also appreciating his team, take a look at some of them here.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

The actor has recently brought out his talent as a singer, he released not one but two singles in the last few months. His debut song arrived on September 22, 2020, and was titled Unbelievable. His second song was released on January 13, 2021, and is called Casanova.

The actor was last seen on-screen reprising his role of Ronnie for the third time in Baaghi 3; while a fourth part of the franchise has already been announced. He will also be seen in and as Ganapath in 2022, opposite Kriti Sanon, marking their second collaboration after their debut film Heropanti in 2014. A sequel to Heropanti is also in the making.

