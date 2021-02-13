Varun Dhawan's Post-wedding Bash: Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & More Spotted

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal held a party at their house on Friday, February 12, 2021. The couple’s wedding could not be a huge bash due to the COVID-19 guidelines but the actor celebrated it with his close friends now at a house party. Scroll along and take a look at the pictures and videos of the celebrities that were papped arriving at the bash to be a part of Varun and Natasha’s happy times.

Photos from the Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal post-wedding bash

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 24, 2021. The wedding took place at The Mansion House in Alibaug and was only attended by the couple's close family and friends due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The actor finally hosted a post-wedding bash on Friday, February 12, 2021, to celebrate his life's important event with close friends from the industry.

Among the first ones to arrive were, actor Varun Sharma accompanied by Dinesh Vijan, followed by Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora. Next on the guest list was fashion designer Kunal Rawal, followed by the actor’s Coolie No.1 co-star Sara Ali Khan who wore an animal print dress and arrived right after her wisdom tooth extraction. She gestured towards the paps that her extraction was the reason she couldn’t smile for them.

The bash also saw Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani in attendance. The two took turns to drive as they entered and exited from the party. Next to join in was Kiara Advani who is Varun’s co-star in his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Varun and Natasha Dalal are high school sweethearts and got married after dating for a period of 10 years. The latter is a fashion designer and specializes in bridal wear, famous for her designs having heavy embellishments. The couple received major love after Dhawan shared pictures from their close-knit wedding on his social media handles, where he wrote in the caption, “Life long love just became official”.

