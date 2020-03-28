Tiger Shroff Asks His Fans To Help 'selfless Warriors' By Staying Indoors During Lockdown

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the entire country is currently on lockdown. Even Bollywood celebs, like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh and others are staying inside their homes in self-isolation. However, many people are still breaking the rules of the COVID-19 lockdown and are walking outside casually with no purpose.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a strong message on his social media, where he asked his fans to stay at home for the real heroes who were fighting outside during the coronavirus pandemic. In a short clip that Tiger Shroff recently shared on his official social media pages, Tiger Shroff asks his fans to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. In the short video, Tiger Shroff tells his fans that it might be difficult to stay indoors but it is not impossible.

Tiger Shroff asks his fans to support the real heroes fighting coronavirus by staying indoors

Tiger Shroff then states that they all have to stay indoors to help the real 'selfless warriors', like the police and healthcare providers. He tells his fans that these warriors are still working outside despite coronavirus to keep everyone else safe and healthy. Tiger Shroff added that by staying indoors, people could halt the spread of COVID-19, which would truly help out these selfless warriors.

Tiger Shroff, like many other celebs, also participated in the coronavirus Antakshari Challenge. The challenge was started to keep fans entertained during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tiger Shroff recently posted a video of himself singing after he was nominated for the Antakshari Challenge. Check out Tiger Shroff's singing skills below.

