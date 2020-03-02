On Tiger Shroff’s Birthday, The 'Baaghi 3' Actor Obliges A Fan With A Beautiful Picture

The supremely talented actor, Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 30th birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Tiger's fans have inevitably flooded social media with lovely wishes and messages for their favourite actor. The actor has, over the years, showcased an impeccable transformation in his film career as he has evolved from a typical romantic hero in Heropanti to a badass action star in the film Baaghi. The actor is now gearing up for his much-awaited next, Baaghi 3. A picture of Tiger has made its way to the internet where it seems like the actor met some of his diehard fans before heading off to a promotional event of the Baaghi 3.

Tiger posed with a fan for a lovely picture

One of Tiger's fans took to social media to share a beautiful picture with the actor. The birthday boy is seen looking dapper in a black sweatshirt and green pants. His messy-yet-striking hairdo is certainly making him stand out. Take a look at the picture.

Tiger will also be seen in the sequel of his film Heropanti

The film Baaghi 3 marks the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. The movie will soon hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. Not only that, Tiger has yet another treat for his fans. He will soon be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti which released in the year 2014. The sequel, Heropanti 2 will be releasing on July 6, 2021. Tiger shared the posters of the movie recently which has further increased the excitement amongst his fans. The original film also starred Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.

