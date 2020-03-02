As Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 30th Birthday, Disha Patani & Others Pour Heart-felt Wishes

The massively popular actor Tiger Shroff turns 30 today, on March 2, 2020. On the occasion of his birthday, his fans flooded social media with well-wishes for their favourite actor. Not just fans but also other celebrities took to their social media to wish Tiger Shroff on his birthday.

Disha Patani and other Bollywood celebrities wish Tiger Shroff

On the occasion of his birthday, Tiger Shroff's fans took to their social media to send warm wishes to the actor. Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be Tiger's alleged girlfriend, shared heartfelt messages online where she wished his 'Baaghi 2' co-star on his 30th birthday. Here are just some of the celebs who wished Tiger Shroff for his birthday today, on March 2, 2020.

Tiggy! It’s your birthday!! From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, I've enjoyed shooting with you every minute. #GetReadyToFight is reflection of you and your hard work. Stay tuned as we bring this to you today.. wishing you a very Happy Birthday 🐠💥❤ @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/jykvRelWvv — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 2, 2020

Many happy returns of the day @iTIGERSHROFF. Wishing you lots of luck for #Baaghi3. Keep roaring with energy as always. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 2, 2020

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to star in the upcoming action film, Baaghi 3. The movie will not only star Tiger Shroff but will also feature Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles. It is set to release on March 6, 2020, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The first look poster for Tiger Shroff's next film, Heropanti 2, was also shared online on a few days ago.

