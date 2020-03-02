The Debate
The Debate
As Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 30th Birthday, Disha Patani & Others Pour Heart-felt Wishes

Bollywood News

Today, March 2, 2020, is the 30th birthday of Tiger Shroff. Here are some of the celebs who wished him on his birthday, including fellow actor Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff

The massively popular actor Tiger Shroff turns 30 today, on March 2, 2020. On the occasion of his birthday, his fans flooded social media with well-wishes for their favourite actor. Not just fans but also other celebrities took to their social media to wish Tiger Shroff on his birthday. 

Disha Patani and other Bollywood celebrities wish Tiger Shroff 

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani in 'some confusion' at airport

On the occasion of his birthday, Tiger Shroff's fans took to their social media to send warm wishes to the actor. Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be Tiger's alleged girlfriend, shared heartfelt messages online where she wished his 'Baaghi 2' co-star on his 30th birthday. Here are just some of the celebs who wished Tiger Shroff for his birthday today, on March 2, 2020.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shares an unseen video from 'Baaghi 3' as he celebrates his birthday; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff’s birthday: Mom Ayesha shares an unseen picture with heartfelt note

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to star in the upcoming action film, Baaghi 3. The movie will not only star Tiger Shroff but will also feature Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles. It is set to release on March 6, 2020, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The first look poster for Tiger Shroff's next film, Heropanti 2, was also shared online on a few days ago. 

Also Read | Disha Patani shares first dance video with Tiger Shroff on his birthday; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

