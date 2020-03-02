Tiger Shroff Did A Difficult Stunt In An Hour, Reveals 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan

The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by the presence of the cast of Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande attended the show along with director Ahmed Khan. The cast had a fun time on the show and also revealed some facts and trivia from the shooting of the upcoming film.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Shares First Dance Video With Tiger Shroff On His Birthday; Watch

Tiger Shroff's dedication to stunts

The director of the movie Ahmed Khan talked about some sections of the movie shoot and also revealed some shocking facts about the same.

The host Kapil Sharma asked Ahmed Khan about a rumour that he had heard that Tiger had shot one action sequence in one hour. Ahmed testified this rumour and said that it's true. He then narrated what had happened during the action sequence.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff’s Birthday: Mom Ayesha Shares An Unseen Picture With Heartfelt Note

The director said that they had to complete the action sequence as soon as possible and had a limited period as there were 500-600 cars borrowed for the day. The stunt required Tiger to hold onto a rope and walk horizontally on the vehicle. He talked about how he wanted to stay true to their promise to the audience that the movie will have real-action and very little VFX.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shares An Unseen Video From 'Baaghi 3' As He Celebrates His Birthday; Watch

Ahmed Khan further shared that the Heropanti actor did many retakes of the scene. Because of the horizontal style of the stunt, the posture made Tiger's blood rush towards his head. He was also scared for Tiger as many of the cars' glasses were broken. After many retakes, the actor was not satisfied and wanted to do more. Ahmed had to put his foot down about it as Tiger had a headache for the whole day.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Says His Syria Comment In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer Was 'an Outburst'

Riteish Deshmukh, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, shared that Ahmed himself designed all the stunts and action scenes in the film. The cast is eagerly waiting for the Baaghi 3 release. The movie will release on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ | As Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 30th Birthday, Disha Patani & Others Pour Heart-felt Wishes

Image Source: Sony TV Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.