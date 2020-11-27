Tiger Shroff Calls Mother Ayesha 'best' As He Shares Family Picture, Disha Patani Reacts

Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to share a beautiful family picture featuring mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. A stunning black-and-white portrait clicked by photographer Ashutosh Gowarikar was captioned as, "Fam jam! My mom looks the best by far. thanks @avigowariker for another amazing shot!" [sic]

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani dropped heart eyes emojis while Krishna's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams also dropped folding hands emoji.

Fam jam! My mom looks the best by far 😍 thanks @avigowariker for another amazing shot! @ayeshashroff pic.twitter.com/kWj4DHFVWs — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 27, 2020

Krishna Shroff recently took to her Instagram stories to urge all fan clubs to stop tagging them together in their edits with Eban Hyams. She added that they were no longer together, so urged them not to ‘associate’ them. Krishna Shroff added that the reason to share it was because they were quite public about it.

Tiger Shroff to focus on brand commitments before starting with film schedules

Tiger was recently on a trip to the Maldives with Disha Patani and returned to Mumbai, on November 18, 2020. His Instagram feed saw a series of posts by the actor as he enjoyed his island vacation.

Disha Patani shares stunning picture, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna calls her 'cute'

On the professional front

Tiger took to his social media handle on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.