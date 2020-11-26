Disha Patani Shares Stunning Picture, Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Calls Her 'cute'

On November 25, 2020, actor Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself sitting by the beach. Going by the background, it can be assumed that the picture has been clicked in the Maldives. Within a few hours of the post, Disha’s fans were quick to like and shower love in the comments section. Disha’s beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff too dropped a comment on her post.

Disha Patani twinning with white flowers on her table

In the picture, Disha is seen twinning with white flowers on her table as she is wearing a white ensemble, looking gorgeous flaunting her faded smile. She captioned the picture with a flower emoticon. Krishna Shroff complimented the beauty and wrote, “Cuteee”. Many of her fans too dropped fire emoticons and red hearts in the comments. A fan page wrote, “Divine” with hearts. Another user commented, “Always looking pretty”.

Disha Patani flew to Maldives with Tiger Shroff for quick getaway

This is not the first time that Krishna has showcased her lovely bonding with Disha on social media. Two days ago, Krishna Shroff shared a picture of herself where she gave makeup credits to the MS Dhoni fame Disha. Recently, Disha Patani flew off to the Maldives for a quick getaway with beau Tiger Shroff. Disha posted a picture flaunting her beautiful figure in a bikini. In the picture, she is seen enjoying the sunshine as she plays with her hair while posing for the camera. Krishna Shroff commented, “Inspooo” with heart-eye face and fire emoticons. Actor Elli AvrRam too exclaimed, “Ah” with rainbow emoji. Caitlin Dechelle too dropped fire emoticons on her post.

On November 13, 2020, Disha shared another picture wearing a beautiful maroon coloured bikini. In the picture, she can be seen standing at the beach enjoying sunshine and the breeze. Her friends and fans were quick to drop lovely comments on the post. Krishna too commented, “Daaaayum!” with heart-eye face and fire emoticons. Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Woah deeeshu” with fire emoji. Disha's sister Khusboo Patani complimented her writing “Superbbbb” with praying hands emoticon.

On the work front, Disha has finished her shoot for Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe last month. She was last seen in the thriller drama Malang which was released this year. Disha is popular for her role in MS Dhoni, Baaghi 2, Bharat and Baaghi 3.

Image Source: Disha Patani Instagram

