Tiger Shroff To Focus On Brand Commitments Before Starting With Film Schedules

Actor Tiger Shroff has been gearing up for a busy schedule as he has his hands full with films and commercial projects. According to a source close to the actor, he will be involved in a variety of brand commitments before starting off with his film schedules. He is planning to work on a variety of sequels in the year 2021, most of which were delayed due to the pandemic and the economic slowdown that followed. Tiger Shroff’s fans have been eagerly waiting for his new ventures after the success of films like War, amongst others.

Tiger Shroff’s busy shooting schedule

Actor Tiger Shroff has lately been gearing up for the busy shooting schedule which seems to be a mix of entertainment and commercial projects. He reportedly has a schedule prepared for the upcoming months for the smooth distribution of time. The actor will be dedicating himself to brand endorsements before executing his film schedules.

A source close to Tiger Shroff revealed details about his projects in hand and how he will be aligning them. They said that Tiger has multiple films in the pipeline and is expected to return to the sets very soon. Before scheduling his project shoots, the actor has a long schedule of brand commitments that he will be fulfilling. Once he starts shooting for his films, his schedule is expected to be tight and he will have no time for other work.

In the next few months, Tiger Shroff will be seen in a variety of sequel films. Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 are amongst the many films that have been creating quite some buzz amidst the fans. He has also been approached for many other films during the eight-month-long COVID break.

Tiger Shroff was previously seen venturing into the music industry with his chart-buster song, Unbelievable, which was quick to impress the audience with its catchy tune and attractive music video. The song also secured a place in the Billboard Chart, which is a huge milestone for a beginner. The song had been produced by Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music and has been sung by Tiger Shroff himself.

