Versatile actor Tiger Shroff who leaves no stone unturned with his acting prowess and stupendous action scenes has injured his eye. The actor who has been shooting in the UK for his upcoming action-drama Ganapath recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his bruised eye.

The Heropanti actor is often seen performing death-defying stunts in his films with utmost ease and has also professed his love for them. However, sometimes those stunts can backfire and similarly, it happened in Tiger’s case. While shooting for a stunt, the actor unfortunately injured his eye and it got swelled.

Tiger Shroff injures his eye during 'Ganapath' shooting in the UK

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "S**t happens (hot face and ninja emoji) ganapath final countdown." The song Play Hard by David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo and Akon played in the background. Tiger has been sharing videos on Instagram from the UK. Recently as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocked 20 years of its release, he posted a video dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's song You Are My Soniya. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The first song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies. Please excuse our horrible impersonations @karanjohar of these legends @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan."

Last month, Tiger had shared a video and said that the shooting for the film had begun. On Instagram, he wrote, "God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai (With the blessings of God and the audience, we're starting the shooting) #Ganapath ka UK schedule."

Ganapath is Pooja Entertainment and Good Co’s mega-budget, futuristic, action thriller that also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The Tiger Shroff-led big-budget project is being touted as the most lavishly produced and genre-defining film in recent times. The upcoming project will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Jackky's sister Deepshikha. The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's reunion after they first debuted together in Heropanti. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated for a theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/TigerJackieShroff/PTI