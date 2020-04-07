Tiger Shroff Proud To Be Part Of Nadiadwala Family As They Announce Bonus For Employees

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced that over 400 employees, including daily wage workers, of his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) will be given a bonus and also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Nadiadwala further said their employees will be given a bonus so as to empower them to participate and donate more to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. In addition to this, financial aid of Rs 10,000 plus a bonus will be given to every daily wager associated with NGE.

'Fans expectations keep me motivated': Tiger Shroff on being labelled as 'bankable star'

Tiger Shroff, who made his debut (with 'Heropanti) in the industry with Nadiadwala family, said he was proud of Sajid and urged everyone to their bit.

It's great to know how the people I have known at @NGEMovies have come together during the current crisis. You never fail to surprise us by your deeds Sajid sir. Great to be a part of this family and I urge everyone to do their bit. Every contribution counts. @WardaNadiadwala https://t.co/9ZeQhYwVTb — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 7, 2020

Nadiadwala's statement

"We have announced a bonus for each of our employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute. Hereby paying back to society and fulfilling their responsibilities towards our country and humanity, as compassionate global citizens," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

"It gives me immense pride to inform that each and every employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he added.

Tiger Shroff's 'just another day in jungle' is all about chiselled physique & six-pack abs

According to the press release, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation have contributed towards PM-CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund, Motion Pictures and TV Producers Welfare Trust, Shree Bhairav Seva Samiti and Film Industry Welfare Trust.

As #NGEFamily, we unite and support our nation that’s battling the pandemic of COVID19.

We, at Nadiadwala Grandson, pledge to contribute and do our bit. #StayHomeStaySafe



Love,#SajidNadiadwala, @WardaNadiadwala & #NGEFamily pic.twitter.com/Z2vfHxTLll — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) April 7, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.