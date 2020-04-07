'Fans Expectations Keep Me Motivated': Tiger Shroff On Being Labelled As 'bankable Star'

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and has a bunch of successful films to his credit. He is rightly tagged as the 'bankable' star, and the success of his last movie Baaghi 3 is a proof. In an interview with a leading media portal, the actor he revealed how he feels about being labeled as a ‘bankable’ star of Bollywood. Read on to know what Tiger Shroff said in the interview.

Tiger Shroff on being labeled as a 'bankable star'

After giving back to back super hits like War and Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has created a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. Apart from his great dancing and acting skills, the actor is loved by his fans for the execution of action scenes in which he looks effortlessly skilled. Owing to his popularity, his last few films have entered 100 cr club. Therefore the media cites him as a ‘bankable’ star.

In an interview by a media portal, Tiger Shroff was asked whether he feels any sort of pressure now that he has been tagged as a ‘bankable’ star. He was also asked by the media portal, that does he feel the constant pressure of choosing the right things just to maintain his ‘bankable’ star image. To this, the actor responded that he feels since people look up to him for his work, it is essential to be mindful of the actions that he does more than other things. He further said to the media portal that he feels if one’s conscience is in the right place then they need not constantly worry about being right. He further added to his comments and said that the expectations from his fans motivate him to keep working harder.

