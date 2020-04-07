Tiger Shroff's 'just Another Day In Jungle' Is All About Chiselled Physique & Six-pack Abs

Now that the number of Coronavirus cases are increasing in India, PM Narendra Modi has appealed to all citizens to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. While everyone has been quarantined, it looks like Bollywood's star Tiger Shroff has taken this time off to pay more attention to his fitness regime. The Baaghi 3 actor time and again keeps posting pictures and videos of his indoor workout, shelling out major fitness goals. And now, on Tuesday morning, Tiger Shroff has treated his fans with yet another stunning picture of himself and fans can't stop swooning over his chiselled abs.

Tiger Shroff's flaunts his chiselled physique

On April 7, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a B&W photograph of himself, flaunting his six-pack abs and jaw-dropping physique. He captions the picture saying, "Just another day in the jungle". In Tiger Shroff's Instagram post, the Heropanti actor can be seen posing in a poised way showing off his abs. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff teamed up with Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon amongst others for a motivational song- Muskurayega India. Fans in huge numbers have shared the video, pouring love on the initiative amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check out the song here:

Check out Tiger Shroff's workout video amid quarantine.

