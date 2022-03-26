Tiger Shroff On Heropanti 2's BO Clash With Runway 34: 'Can't Compare To Such Superstars'

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Heroanti 2. The actor will share the screen space for the first time with Tara Sutaria in the upcoming movie, which is touted to be filled with romance, action and drama. While Heropanti 2 is going to clash Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34, Tiger Shroff recently quipped how he cannot compete with such Bollywood superstars.

As several Bollywood films are now making their way to the theatres, several films are facing clashes at the box office. Two such films are Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. The clash between the two films, which are set to release a few days prior to Eid al-Fitr, has become the talk of the town.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff opened up on his film's clash with that of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor mentioned how there is no comparison between him and the two legendary actors - Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. He also quipped how both the film can thrive together on the occasion of the festival. He also lauded Runway 34 and said he is looking forward to watching the movie.

He said, "I can't compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see our film on Eid and Runway 34 on Basi Eid or vice versa." "It (Runway 34) is looking fantastic and I am looking forward to seeing it too," the actor added.

Details about Heropanti 2 and Runway 34

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film which marked Tiger Shroff's acting debut. The film also stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead antagonist. The movie is set to release on April 29.

On the other hand, Runway 34 is a mystery thriller, based on real-life events. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on April 29.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/@ajaydevgn