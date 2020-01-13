Disha Patani's Fiery Comment On Tiger Shroff's Shirtless Pic By The Beach Grabs Attention

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Although, the two have neither denied or accepted their relationship officially, their public appearances on various occasions have been the talk of the town.

Busy shooting for Baaghi 3, the actor posted a new picture on social media that gained the attention of rumored girlfriend Disha Patani.

Tiger's post draws reaction from Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff's post on the beach in a pair of pink and black printed shorts, showing off his toned physique, grabbed several eyeballs. However, it was rumored ex-girlfriend Disha Patani’s fire emojis that stood out. Apart from her, popular Bollywood faces such as Sabbir Khan and Vijay Varma dished out praise on the 'perfect picture'.

Since the release of the 2018 blockbuster, Baaghi 2, there have been speculation about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s bond with each other. While Disha and Tiger have always denied their relationship rumours several times, their Instagram peek-a-boo has always made headlines.

Neither of the two have confirmed anything but are often spotted at lunch and dinner dates together. In 2019, however, there were many reports of their reported break up. Later, Tiger’s sister Krishna confirmed that her brother was 100% single.

Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie will hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunkey Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted. The actor will also be seen along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film, Malang.

