Tiger Shroff Calls Hrithik Roshan A 'superhero' Referring To His Brain Surgery

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 46th birthday today i.e January 10, 2020. The actor has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema earning the status of a megastar. But, what may be unknown to some is that Hrithik has faced a number of health issues throughout his lifetime.

The actor has stated how in his younger days he would stammer to speak and also been vocal chronic pain which he has been living with for a long period of time. Now, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan has shared a photo of him while he was going through brain surgery which received a heartwarming comment by Tiger Shroff.

Pinkie Roshan shares photos of Hrithik undergoing brain surgery

Pinkie Roshan shared how her heart was heavy as she was posting the photos from back when Hrithik went through the surgery. The actor went through brain surgery in 2013 when he was diagnosed with subacute subdural, a condition where blood clots surface between the layer of the brain and its covering.

The actor's mother shared how during the surgery too, Hrithik was seen smiling. She believes Hrithik has no finish line as after completing one challenge, he jumps on to another. This heartfelt post was received by many people with sweet comments.

Actor Tiger Shroff who has been very vocal about his admiration toward Hrithik shared a comment where he stated that Hrithik is no less than a superhero who is always inspiring. Check out his comment below -

Image courtesy - Tiger Shroff Instagram

