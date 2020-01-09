Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Doesn't Shy Away From Showering Love On Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Even though the two have neither denied or accepted their relationship officially, their public appearances together on various occasions has been the talk of the town. As a matter of fact, Disha Patani's proximity with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff has not been hidden from the media as well.

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

Times when Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff was all praises for Disha Patani

Recently, Disha Patani's upcoming movie Malang's trailer was launched on social media, revealing her stunning look from the film. Disha Patani's social media was showered with praises from a lot of Bollywood celebs. But it was one comment that grabbed everyone's attention! Any guesses who it was? Well, it was non-other than Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff. Ayesha commented on the post saying, You look amazing!!!!. She further followed the post with several heart emojis. Check out the post here-

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

To this adorable compliment by Tiger Shroff's mother, Disha reverted with a thank you message. This is not the first time that Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff has showered her love on Disha Patani. On various occasions, Ayesha Shroff has praised Disha Patani for her work and dedication to fitness.

Another instance on which Tiger Shroff's mother's love for Disha was evident when she called the Bharat actress 'Cutie'. Disha had shared a photo of herself in a cute two-piece dress. When Tiger shroff's mother saw her post, she couldn't resist commenting. She called Disha a cutie on social media. Check out the post here-

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

Some time back, Disha Patani had shared a picture of her in a black bikini on her official Instagram handle. Disha got a lot of praises from her fans for her post. That time too Tiger Shroff's mother praised Disha with a comment on her picture, which said 'Wonder Woman' with hearts and stars emoji. Check it out here

Image Courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Disha Patani Instagram, Ayesha Shroff Instagram

