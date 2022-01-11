Tiger Shroff Raises Temperature With His Shirtless Pic And 'borrowed Hat'; See

Actor Tiger Shroff is always in the headlines sometimes for his cool action moves and sometimes for his goofy social media posts, he knows how to send the internet into a meltdown. The actor is very active on social media and he often treats his fans with some of his amazing pictures. Recently, the Heropanti actor took to his Koo handle and shared a shirtless picture with a cheeky caption.

Here take a look at Tiger Shroff's recent post :

Tiger shared a couple of shirtless selfies from the Maldives trip flaunting his ripped physique. He was seen posing, wearing yellow coloured short swimwear. Tiger is also seen pairing it with a cool pair of sunglasses and a cute beachy hat. Sharing the photo, Tiger wrote, "Borrowed the hat felt cute might delete later." Fans couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section and wrote comments like, "Bruh you gotta make a dance video with that". While other users wrote, 'Wow what a great picture. I LOVE it". Tiger posted the same picture on his Instagram handle as well. After seeing the photo a lot of celebs reacted to it and Suhana Khan too seemed to be impressed by Tiger's style and she instantly liked the photos along with Chunky Panday, Punit Malhotra and others.

Tiger and Disha's Maldives trip

Bollywood sweetheartsTiger Shroff and Disha Patani recently returned from the Maldives with Disha Patani after ringing in the New Year. The duo has set the temperatures soaring with glimpses from their recent getaway. And a few days back Disha shared pictures of her posing in a baby pink bikini, whereas, Tiger flaunted his chiselled physique on social media. Despite being spotted together on various occasions, the duo has maintained secrecy about their relationship.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 along withTara Sutaria. Recently, Tiger sharing a still from the film announced that the film will release on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. The actor will soon kick off for the last schedule of shoot for the action thriller. Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in Ganapath along with Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2022.

Image: instagram@tigerjackieshroff