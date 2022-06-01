KK's Death: From 'Appadi Podu' To 'Uyirin Uyire' Here Are Some Of KK's Notable Tamil Songs

The music fraternity lost one of its gems, singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath breathed his last on 31st May. The news of his death has sent shock waves across the nation with fans and other notable celebrities mourning the demise of the veteran singer. The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. However, his health condition deteriorated, resulting in his death.

Post his demise, fans have been constantly paying tribute to the star. Apart from Bollywood, KK has also immensely contributed to the south film industry. Remembering him, check out some of his evergreen Tamil songs.

KK's evergreen Tamil songs

KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. His soulful tracks have always struck a chord in the hearts of millions of his fans.

Here is a list of some of his evergreen Tamil songs:

1. Love Pannu - Oru Punnagai Poove: Love Pannu is jointly sung by KK and Prashanthini. The song is from the 2001 movie 12B, starring Shaam and Jyothika in the lead role. The soundtrack of 12B was composed by Harris Jayaraj.

2. Uyirin Uyire: The love song is from Suriya and Jyothika starrer action drama film Kaakha Kaakha that was relased in 2003. The song is crooned by K. S. Chithra and KK with Harris Jayaraj serving as the Music Composer.

3. Appadi Podu: It is one of the peppiest dance numbers and to date is a fan favourite song. The foot-tapping song is from the film Ghilli starring Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles. The song is sung by KK along with Anuradha Sriram.

4. Strawberry Kanne: It is from the 1997 film Minsara Kanavu and is sung by Febi Mani and KK. Composed by AR Rahman, Strawberry Kanne is one of the most iconic songs in KK's career.

5. Poovukkellam: KK gave his voice to the classic song Poovukellam for the Ajith-starrer film Uyirodu Uyiraga. The song is still fresh in the hearts of the people.

6. Ollikuchi Udambu: This song is sung by KK and Anuradha Sriram from Red movie featuring south star Ajith & Priya Gill in the lead roles. The song proved to be a big hit in 2002.

Image: Instagram@kk_live_now