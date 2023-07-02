Tiger Shroff Responds To Fan Who Warned Him Against Doing Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff had recently made a promise to his fans about coming back stronger than ever with his next lineup of releases. After the commercial failure of Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2, the actor has been witnessing a lean patch in his professional career. The actor will be seen in Ganapath Part 1 next followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, when Tiger teased that he is preparing for Baaghi 4, a fan expressed their disapproval over it.

Tiger Shroff's 2016 film Baaghi was a hit and established him as a safe bet at the box office.

The film was turned into a franchise with two more releases. Baaghi 2 released in 2018, followed by Baaghi 3 in 2020.

All eyes are on his upcoming releases as he hopes to bounce back stronger.

Tiger Shroff responds to a fan's concern about Baaghi 4

The War actor responded to an open letter from his fan. A highlight of the letter was the fan's disapproval of the actor going forth with yet another installment of action-franchise Baaghi.

While the fan appeared hopeful about his involvement in projects like Ganapath - Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, they sounded disheartened at the prospect of what Baaghi 4 could potentially do to the actor's career. The fan's primary concern was that Tiger would redeem himself with his future projects but Baaghi 4 would derail those efforts.

(A Tiger Shroff fan expressed their concern over the actor taking up Baaghi 4 | Image: Twitter)

Tiger, meanwhile, had a heartening response to his fan's direct but well-meaning concern for him. Addressing them by name, the actor firstly thanked them for her genuine concern. He humbly stated that he would keep the advice in mind and promised to make his fans proud again.

(Tiger Shroff replies to fan who expressed concern over the actor doing Baaghi 4 | Image: Twitter)

"Hi. Thank you for your concern and advice. Don't worry I will make you proud again. Will keep everything in mind," he said in his response.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming films

Tiger Shroff's current filmography boasts of films that have gathered a lot of hype since their announcement. While Ganapath - Part 1, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, will feature the actor in the role of a vigilante in a dystopian backdrop, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar promises to be a typical ensemble entertainer. Ganapath - Part 1 will release later this year while BMCM is eyeing Eid release later this year.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 4, as teased by the actor himself, is also being planned.