Tiger Shroff Says Kriti Sanon Is ‘too Big A Star’ To Work With Him; Actor Reacts

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon who made their Bollywood debut together are friends and have carved their own path post Heropanti in the industry. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Tiger Shroff was asked if he would work with Kriti for the film's sequel and Tiger immediately said that Kriti is quite busy right now and it is too early to say.

Shroff added that he would love to work with Sanon again but 'she is too big of a star to work with somebody like him'.

Kriti Sanon later took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I’m ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF." [sic]

Talking about Heropanti 2, Tiger said that the script is not locked yet and it is at a very early stage. The sequel of Heropanti was announced earlier this year. The film will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

"From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Collision symbol. Presenting #SajidNadiadwala''s #Heropanti2. Top hat starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021," the post read.

The makers also shared Tiger's first look from the film. "Heropanti", which released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sabbir Khan directed the movie.

From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise 💥

Presenting #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 🎩

Starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021 😎@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pnJ0oZyM8L — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 28, 2020

Above is the poster for Heropanti 2 that was shared online by the filmmakers. The poster quickly drew comparisons to Keanu Reeves massively popular action franchise, John Wick. Fans quickly started to call Tiger Shroff the Indian 'desi' version of John Wick, and many started to create memes and share jokes about the film's poster.

