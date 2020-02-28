The Debate
The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Praises Tiger Shroff's First Look Posters Of 'Heropanti 2'; See Post

Bollywood News

Soon after Tiger Shroff shared first look poster of Heropanti 2 his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor was seen showering love and appreciation on the posters.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to unveil his first look posters of Heropanti 2. Soon after that, his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor was seen showering love and appreciation on the posters revealed by Tiger Shroff. She loved the Heropanti 2 posters and her Instagram stories are a testimony to it.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor was seen sharing the first look posters of Heropanti 2 on her story. In one of the pictures, she wrote alongside “Loved it” and on the other picture she wrote “Wow”. Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s story here:

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

In the posters, Tiger Shroff looks dapper in a black formal suit which is paired with a white shirt. Tiger Shroff’s intense look is accessorised by a gun. Have a look at the first look posters of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will be soon seen sharing screen space in the movie Baaghi 3. The action-thriller is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced jointly under the banners of Fox Star Studious and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Baaghi 3 will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020.

About the movie Heropanti 2

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Heropanti 2 will be released theatrically on July 16, 2021. The plot and the entire cast of the movie are yet unknown. Fans are waiting for an official statement for it.

 

 

Published:
