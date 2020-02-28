The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Becomes The Target Of Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Bollywood News

The poster for Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' was recently shared online and it quickly became the target of memesters, who created hilarious jokes about the film

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff is currently on a roll with multiple hits, including War, which was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. The actor is now all set to star in the sequel to his very first film, Heropanti. The makers of Heropanti 2 recently shared the first look poster for the film, which immediately started to trend on social media, as fans started to call it the 'desi' version of John Wick. With so many people reacting to Heropanti 2's latest poster, several hilarious memes on the film have already flooded the internet.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor praises Tiger Shroff's first look posters of 'Heropanti 2'; see post 

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 becomes the target of memesters

Above is the poster for Heropanti 2 that was shared online by the filmmakers. The poster quickly drew comparisons to Keanu Reeves massively popular action franchise, John Wick. Fans quickly started to call Tiger Shroff the Indian 'desi' version of John Wick, and many started to create memes and share jokes about the film's poster. Here are just some of the hilarious memes that were shared online after the poster for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 was revealed. 

Also Read | 'Heropanti 2' featuring Tiger Shroff compared with Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' by netizens

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh shares a 'Baaghi 3' BTS video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is also set to star in another upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 3Baaghi 3 will make its premiere across Indian theatres soon, on March 6, 2020. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, and alongside Tiger Shroff, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. 

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shares an adorable childhood memory with Jackie Shroff

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KANHAIYA KUMAR'S FIRST RESPONSE
INDIA'S RESPONSE TO PAK AT UNHRC
AMIT SHAH ATTACKS  MAMATA ON CAA
'WON'T BE SILENT' SAYS THUNBERG
'I RECEIVED DEATH THREATS'
AJAY-DEEPIKA-AKSHAY IN TRIPLE CLASH