Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Becomes The Target Of Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Tiger Shroff is currently on a roll with multiple hits, including War, which was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. The actor is now all set to star in the sequel to his very first film, Heropanti. The makers of Heropanti 2 recently shared the first look poster for the film, which immediately started to trend on social media, as fans started to call it the 'desi' version of John Wick. With so many people reacting to Heropanti 2's latest poster, several hilarious memes on the film have already flooded the internet.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor praises Tiger Shroff's first look posters of 'Heropanti 2'; see post

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 becomes the target of memesters

From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise 💥

Presenting #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 🎩

Starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021 😎@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pnJ0oZyM8L — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 28, 2020

Above is the poster for Heropanti 2 that was shared online by the filmmakers. The poster quickly drew comparisons to Keanu Reeves massively popular action franchise, John Wick. Fans quickly started to call Tiger Shroff the Indian 'desi' version of John Wick, and many started to create memes and share jokes about the film's poster. Here are just some of the hilarious memes that were shared online after the poster for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 was revealed.

Also Read | 'Heropanti 2' featuring Tiger Shroff compared with Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' by netizens

#Heropanti2 the world wants him dead#Heropanti3 the solar system wants him dead#Heropanti4 the milkyway galaxy wants him dead#Heropanti5 the universe wants him dead#Heropanti∞ the multiverse wants him dead.



Sasta john wick — R.I.T.E.S.H (@T0NYSTARkK) February 28, 2020

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh shares a 'Baaghi 3' BTS video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is also set to star in another upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 will make its premiere across Indian theatres soon, on March 6, 2020. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, and alongside Tiger Shroff, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shares an adorable childhood memory with Jackie Shroff

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.