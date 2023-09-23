Tiger Shroff Slams Reports Of Working In Master Blaster With Sanjay Dutt: Been Hearing...

Several reports were doing the rounds on the internet stating that Tiger Shroff has come on board with Firoz Nadiadwala's film titled Master Blaster. It was also reported that he will be sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in this comedy-action musical. However, in his now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, the Heropanti actor denied the reports of him starring in the film.

3 things you need to know

Master Blaster is touted to be a comedy-action musical.

The film will be extensively shot in places including Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China.

Actors in the movie will be undergoing extensive training in martial arts under the supervision of senior Shaolin monks.

Tiger Shroff slams Master Blaster rumours

After reports of Tiger Shroff working with Sanjay Dutt in Master Blaster surfaced online, the actor took to X and wrote, "Been hearing rumours and seeing some tweets and posts of me being roped in for a film.. It will be my honour to work with such senior stalwarts in our industry someday soon but as of now this news is not true." Surprisingly, he deleted the post in just a few minutes. For the unversed, an official announcement was made on Friday suggesting that Tiger Shroff has collaborated with Firoz Nadiadwala for his upcoming venture.

(Tiger Shroff denies reports of him working in Master Blaster | Image: X)

Reportedly, the film was set to be shot in Mainland China, Macau, and Hong Kong with crew from China and Los Angeles. It was also said that the actors in the movie were supposed to undergo rigorous martial arts, ancient weaponry, and hand combat training under the supervision of Shaolin monks. Meanwhile, the director and the leading lady of the film will be announced soon.

Tiger to reunite with Kriti Sanon

Tiger Shroff shared a new poster of the Ganapath with the caption, “Usko koi kya rokega...jab Bappa ka hai uspe haath. Aa Raha Hai Ganapath… karne ek nayi duniya ki shuruwat.” The poster also mentioned the tagline of the movie 'A Hero is born.' The poster featured Tiger Shroff in an intense look and gearing up for a fight. Meanwhile, Tiger will also be working in the film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar as the lead.