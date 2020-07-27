Tiger Shroff Thanks 'tigerians' For Love After Mother's 'hands Off' To Kashyap On Nepotism

Amid the intense nepotism debate as a result of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate and shocking death, Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter handle to thanks his fans - also known as 'tigerians' - for constant 'love and support' in these times when the film industry has split into two parts debating on — 'insider Vs outsider'.

"Thank you tigerians for your constant love and support. Nothing you guys do goes unnoticed. Thanks for always being the fuel to my fire and the wind beneath my wings. Cant wait to see u all again lots of love always," Shroff wrote on Sunday.

Last week director Anurag Kashyap apologised to Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha after he shared a picture of the actor while discussing nepotism. Kashyap blamed the audience for pushing 'nepotism' as they focus on star kids themselves and shared Tiger and Taimur's picture in the tweet.

'Double Standards', says Kangana Ranaut after Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Ayesha Shroff

Reacting to this, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely (sic)". Kashyap then said, "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you. Just read this (sic)."

Tiger Shroff shares shirtless picture from the mountains, fans hail him as 'fitness king'

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie performed well at the box office before the theatres were shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor has a number of interesting projects lined up ahead. He will next be seen in Rambo, which is said to be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. His upcoming venture also includes Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. It will reunite the actor with filmmaker Ahmed Khan for the third time.

