Tiger Shroff Shares Shirtless Picture From The Mountains, Fans Hail Him As 'fitness King'

Tiger Shroff is well-known for his sleek body and is an inspiration to many. The actor recently shared a shirtless picture on his social media handle and fans went gaga over it. Check out the photo and read to know how netizens reacted to it

Tiger Shroff’s shirtless picture in the mountains

Tiger Shroff recently shared a shirtless picture showing his pumped-up physique. In it, he is seen donning denim jeans with a locket around his neck and wearing black colour sunglasses. The backdrop of the photo is the mountains. He did not add any caption with the picture. Take a look at his post.

Tiger Shroff’s shirtless picture grabbed much attention. Fans seem to be overwhelmed with his puffed body. Some commented with fire (lit) and heart eyes emoji while others called him “king of fitness” for his hard work.

Actor Dino Morea commented “Kadak” on Tiger’s post and Singer Vishal Mishra left a bicep and red heart emoji. The post on Instagram has crossed 350k likes with more than 6.5k comments. Check out a few comments on his post.

Earlier Tiger Shroff shared a video of his miscalculated kick from the sets of A Flying Jatt (2016). He is trying a flying kick on Hollywood actor Nathan Jones, who played the villain in the movie. The Baaghi star captioned the post, “Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by meðŸ™‰im just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldnt have left that rehearsal in one pieceðŸ¥”[sic].

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The movie performed well at the box office before the theatres were shut down due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor has a number of interesting projects lined up ahead. He will next be seen in Rambo, which is said to be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. His upcoming venture also includes Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. It will reunite the actor with filmmaker Ahmed Khan for the third time.

