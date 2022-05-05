Tiger Shroff To Kickstart Filming For 'Rambo' By 2022 End? Details Inside

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has a jam-packed year ahead of him with a lot of projects in the pipeline. The actor's recent release Heropanti 2, wherein he featured alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened to mixed responses from the audiences and critics alike.

After Heropanti 2, the Student of the year 2 star has an interesting lineup of films in store, including Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo. Reportedly, Tiger will kickstart the shoot of his next actioner Rambo by the 2022 end and he will undergo a rigorous training regime for the same.

Tiger Shroff will start filming for Rambo by the end of 2022

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff spilt beans on his upcoming project, Rambo. The actor stated that he will commence the shoot of Rambo before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, adding to this, Tiger said, “I am actually doing Rambo before that, which I am hoping will become a franchise”

Furthermore, a close source to the development revealed the portal that the cast and crew of the film will commence the filming soon. The source also revealed that Tiger Shroff will undergo intense training for the upcoming actioner.

The source said, “Before that Rohit and Tiger will invest around four to five months to prepare for the film. Rohit will start working on it after he wraps up his next - Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. While Tiger will train for the larger-than-life action sequences, Rohit will begin the pre-production formalities like locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations. Producer Siddharth Anand doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project.”

For the unversed, Rambo is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name and will feature Tiger Shroff stepping into the shoes of veteran action star Sylvester Stallone.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff